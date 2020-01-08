Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 307 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 68,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. SP Asset Management increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 84,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 63,949 shares during the last quarter.

TNA opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.89. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $73.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1496 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

