Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 330 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000.

Shares of JKH opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.76. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $200.00 and a 12 month high of $267.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3969 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

