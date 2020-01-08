Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,658 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN MVF opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, insider Henshaw Richard sold 99,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $101,804.85.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.