Empired (ASX:EPD) Trading Up 5.7%

Empired Ltd (ASX:EPD) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.37 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), approximately 167,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.30. The company has a market cap of $57.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

Get Empired alerts:

In related news, insider Russell Baskerville 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th.

About Empired (ASX:EPD)

Empired Limited provides information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, such as cloud, enterprise content management, customer relationship management, data insight and business intelligence, digital and experience design, enterprise resource planning, expert guidance, identity and access management, infrastructure transformation, change management, Internet of Things, managed infrastructure, mobile solution, application, project management office, office accelerator, spatial, system integration, and unified communication services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Empired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.