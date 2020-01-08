Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) PT Raised to C$54.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENGH. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

ENGH stock opened at C$52.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of C$30.97 and a one year high of C$52.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.76.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

