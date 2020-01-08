ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

PLUS stock opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.26.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.79. ePlus had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $411.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $120,981.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $88,505.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,242 shares of company stock worth $630,905 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ePlus by 357.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 33.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 32.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 809.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 167.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

