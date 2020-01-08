Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Finning International Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finning International in a report released on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion.

FTT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.44.

FTT opened at C$25.31 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$21.17 and a 12 month high of C$26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.37.

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$672,500.74. Also, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Insiders sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock worth $158,031 over the last 90 days.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

