Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WSP Global Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSP. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.39.

TSE WSP opened at C$89.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.73. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$58.74 and a 52-week high of C$90.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45.

In related news, Director Birgit Norgaard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$86.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$344,400. Also, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total transaction of C$189,943.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at C$132,626.60.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.