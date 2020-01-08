Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Buy Rating at Nomura

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.25% from the stock’s current price.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.80 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Etsy stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 132.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 171.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

