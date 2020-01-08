EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EuroDry’s earnings. EuroDry reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 154.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EuroDry will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EuroDry.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDRY. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of EDRY stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $16.84 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

