Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVBG. BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,456,291.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,421 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 823.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

