Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price objective on Everest Re Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.60.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $274.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $204.84 and a 1 year high of $279.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

