Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everi in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Everi had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVRI. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Everi has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,050 shares of company stock worth $386,363. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 27.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 409,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Everi by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everi by 141.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 80,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 474.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 949,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.