Everipedia Reaches Market Cap of $6.68 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $493,606.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, BigONE, DragonEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,656,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,051,524,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitfinex, Bancor Network, Upbit, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

