EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Darren Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $110,120.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $110,320.00.

EVO Payments stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. EVO Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 25.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 27.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.01.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

