Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

EPM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.