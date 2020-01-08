Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$47.00 target price on the stock.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.19.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$42.96 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$28.30 and a 12 month high of C$46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.34.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$355.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.15%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

