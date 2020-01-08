ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin Sells 821 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $57,552.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,867. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ExlService stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in ExlService by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,293,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

