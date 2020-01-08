Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director David T. Mitchell Sells 28,600 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FN opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $66.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,933 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 296,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.