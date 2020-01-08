FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Gabelli downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. G.Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $902.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $90.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 82.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 395.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

