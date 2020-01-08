Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Now Covered by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Federal National Mortgage Association from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal National Mortgage Association from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal National Mortgage Association has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

OTCMKTS:FNMA opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 164.50 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.