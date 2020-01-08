Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.82.

GSM stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.30 million. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 712,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

