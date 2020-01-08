FGL (NYSE:FG) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

FGL (NYSE:FG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. FGL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

FG stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.11. FGL has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.83 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FGL will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FGL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after purchasing an additional 117,103 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FGL by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,863,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after buying an additional 624,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGL in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,712,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FGL by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,834,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after buying an additional 58,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FGL by 3,076.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 1,620,475 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

