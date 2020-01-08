Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.85.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 19.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.