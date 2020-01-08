Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

