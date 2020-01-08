FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FEYE. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

FEYE stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. FireEye’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,428 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 159,048 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of FireEye by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,680 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,972 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 235,272 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FireEye by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,874 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FireEye by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,136 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 99,014 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

