First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) fell 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.32, 3,134 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 208% from the average session volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.

First Advantage Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FABK)

First Advantage Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Advantage Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts; and various savings accounts, including basic savings, high interest savings, money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

