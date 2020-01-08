First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FFWM. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The company has a market cap of $761.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,902 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 75.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 645,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 276,892 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Foundation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

