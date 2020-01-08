Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

FPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $182.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.49. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 921.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 169,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $694,417.00. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,490,581 shares of company stock worth $10,465,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 821.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

