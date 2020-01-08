Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FOCS. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.