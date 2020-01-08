Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSCT. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FSCT opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $99,613.80. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $261,862.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,811 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

