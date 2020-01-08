FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.89 and last traded at $27.89, 380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

