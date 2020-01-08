Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Fortive were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 342.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at $177,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FTV opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

