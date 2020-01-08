FTB Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,070 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

