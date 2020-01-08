FTB Advisors Inc. Acquires 497 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

