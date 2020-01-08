FTB Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 355,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 262,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 235,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $199.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $155.63 and a one year high of $200.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

