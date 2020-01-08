FTB Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NVIDIA by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,323 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $239.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $241.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

