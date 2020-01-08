FTB Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,366 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

