FTB Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

NYSE:MCD opened at $202.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

