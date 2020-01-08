FTB Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 90.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,437,000 after acquiring an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $3,171,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total value of $446,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total value of $375,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,238.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $206.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $212.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.