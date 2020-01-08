FTB Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,631,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,095 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,901,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114,398 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,559,980. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.73.

Shares of BDX opened at $272.73 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $275.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

