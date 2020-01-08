FTB Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $11,162,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $121.46. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

