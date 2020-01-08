FTB Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Perrigo worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Perrigo by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,911,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,572,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,099,000 after purchasing an additional 571,800 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in Perrigo by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,375,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,782,000 after purchasing an additional 160,873 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Perrigo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,529,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in Perrigo by 72.1% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 905,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 379,381 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of PRGO opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company PLC has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at $149,546.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $120,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,006 shares in the company, valued at $299,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $347,865. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.