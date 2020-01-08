FTB Advisors Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,259,501 shares of company stock valued at $206,721,526 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,393.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,402.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,336.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,234.95. The company has a market capitalization of $938.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.