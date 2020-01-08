FTB Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

