FTB Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,031,000 after acquiring an additional 768,263 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,751,000 after acquiring an additional 563,733 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,581,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,678,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,795,000 after acquiring an additional 304,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 212,819 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2574 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78.

