FTB Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,260,000 after buying an additional 82,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $285.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $288.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.8655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $10.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

