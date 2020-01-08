FTB Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,684 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 426,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 77,620 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

Shares of RDVY opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.1881 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.