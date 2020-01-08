FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 1,508 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,903,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after purchasing an additional 245,394 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,514,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,449,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,708,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

