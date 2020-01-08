FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 173 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $213.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.22. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $216.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

